Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells $1,071,555.05 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 54,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,071,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, November 8th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $89,186.76.

On Thursday, October 14th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $898.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Funko by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in Funko by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

