Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total transaction of $1,722,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total transaction of $4,910,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $1,669,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $225.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.83 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $655,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 27.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Moderna by 874.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Moderna by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

