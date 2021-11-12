Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 45,642 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.76 per share, with a total value of $1,420,281.48.

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $45,576,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

