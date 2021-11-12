Insider Buying: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Purchases $1,271,407.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Anthony Li Hsieh bought 555,990 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70.

LDI opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $5,963,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

