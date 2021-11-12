Canaccord Genuity Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $345.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $351.26.

SEDG opened at $358.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.68, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.89 and a 200 day moving average of $273.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total value of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 5,100 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,174 shares of company stock worth $17,202,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

