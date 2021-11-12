Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Get Ring Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REI. Roth Capital upgraded Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

REI stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $342.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 131.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 511,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,793 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.