Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its price target cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at $226,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

