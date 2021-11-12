Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have declined significantly so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given lackluster third-quarter 2021 results. Earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.2% and 5%, respectively. Despite top-line growth of 13% on a year-over-year basis, adjusted earnings declined 50% due to lower contribution from the U.S. Higher Education segment. Third-quarter enrollments also fell due to the above-mentioned headwinds. It expects to witness challenges in the Australia/New Zealand segment in 2021 on extended restrictions and COVID-related border closures. That said, Strayer and Capella Universities’ convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs are commendable.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $59.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 18.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

