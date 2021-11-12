Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 481,210 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,210 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Curis worth $12,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. Curis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CRIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

