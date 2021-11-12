Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $503.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.