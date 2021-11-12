Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.93 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,904,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02.

