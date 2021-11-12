Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 39,744 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,744 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

