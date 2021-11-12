Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Down 13.6%

Shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) traded down 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.38 and last traded at $52.47. 56,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,525,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 625,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

