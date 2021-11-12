Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 26,700 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of JAKKS Pacific worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,075,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.69.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

