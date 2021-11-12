FY2022 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akumin in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

AKU has been the topic of several other reports. Clarus Securities increased their price target on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 301.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

