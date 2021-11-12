Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 63,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

STOK opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.21. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

