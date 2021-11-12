Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 391,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 265.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $173.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.85. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.