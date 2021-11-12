Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

FEIM stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 million, a P/E ratio of -142.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.