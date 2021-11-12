Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.82% of Euroseas worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Euroseas Ltd. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. Analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

