Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.