Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Horizon Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 188,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Horizon Global Co. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Horizon Global news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 3,626 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

