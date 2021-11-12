49,112 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,116,000 after buying an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,844,000 after buying an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,972,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,639,000 after buying an additional 274,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 9,466.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 224,445 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

