Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Glaukos worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glaukos by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,535,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 83,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,106,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 145,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GKOS opened at $51.31 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

