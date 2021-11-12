Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 817,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.41% of Desktop Metal worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 338.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 308.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33,786 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth $207,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $8.50 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

