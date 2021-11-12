Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $98.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $57.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

