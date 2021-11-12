ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $45.00

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONON. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of ONON opened at $37.01 on Monday. ON has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $40.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

