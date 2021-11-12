Northern Trust Corp Buys 911,879 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 484.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 21.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $6.89 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

