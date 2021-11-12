Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of DAWN opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $52,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,817,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

