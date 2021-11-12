Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,803 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of ArcBest worth $21,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB opened at $110.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $116.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

