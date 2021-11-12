Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.64 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Installed Building Products worth $20,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IBP. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.