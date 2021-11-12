Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.03 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,024,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,676 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $21,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after buying an additional 1,800,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after buying an additional 1,635,593 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 1,478,899 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,652,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,545,000 after buying an additional 1,138,847 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of AM opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 3.07. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

