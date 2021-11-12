Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $1,734,533.85 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $848.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after buying an additional 674,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 52,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,165,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 182,129 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

