TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPIC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

TPIC stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.48 million, a P/E ratio of 170.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

