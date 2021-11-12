2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($17.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($13.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.09) EPS.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.