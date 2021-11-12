TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Barclays

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.31.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

