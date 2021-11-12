Andrew J. Micheletti Sells 25,318 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AX opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $61.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 30.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $917,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.