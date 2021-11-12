Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $113,973,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $838.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.43. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

