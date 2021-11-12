Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Price Target to C$10.00

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CYBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.05.

CYBN opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. CYBIN INC. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CYBIN INC. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

