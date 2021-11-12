Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Small Pharma (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DMTTF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35. Small Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.