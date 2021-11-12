$51.04 Million in Sales Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce $51.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.22 million and the lowest is $50.98 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $224.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $225.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $268.75 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSKD shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $142,253,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $50,561,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $23,791,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $19,933,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $19,761,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Riskified stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

