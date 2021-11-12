Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,342 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 49.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $47,005.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total transaction of $161,177.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,782 shares of company stock worth $943,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $237.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $97.13 and a 12-month high of $261.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.52.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

