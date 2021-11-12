Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Craig Hallum

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curaleaf from C$32.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Curaleaf to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $9.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

