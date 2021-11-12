ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

VRAY stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.10.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

