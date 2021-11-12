Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

CARA opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $809.96 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

