Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Shares of BRTHY opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $47.91.

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

