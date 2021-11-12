Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRPL. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $905.41 million, a P/E ratio of 150.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 22.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 99.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 26.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

