LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

NYSE CLB opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

