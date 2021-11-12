Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Tivity Health worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Tivity Health stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.37. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

