LPL Financial LLC Purchases 37 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $780,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $766,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,127.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,089.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1,129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $893.05 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

