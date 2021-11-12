LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Shares of SPPP opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

